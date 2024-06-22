Weekly wrap: The vexed issue of Launceston's homeless

G'day readers,
It was a big week for The Examiner newsroom, with much to report to our readers.
Hugh Bohane reports that a well-known homeless charity is seeking the City of Launceston Council's support to help the disadvantaged. It is a complex issue, and despite the seemingly terse words from the charity's founder, both camps want to do the right thing. How that's achieved is the sticking point.
Hugh also reported on renewed calls to abolish begging as a criminal offence. Community Legal Services Tasmania makes some interesting points.
Power generation is a hot topic at the moment.
Matt Maloney reports the gas-fuelled Tamar Valley Power Station is being used for the first time in five years, but the Premier denies the state is in an energy crisis.
Neale Daniher started the Big Freeze at the MCG ten years ago to raise funds for Motor Neurone Disease research. Since then, the nation has embraced events to raise awareness of the cause.
Our correspondent, Aaron Smith, reports that this year, a commendable 20 staff members from the City of Launceston took the icy plunge to fight MND. Their active participation, spurred by Mayor Matthew Garwood's challenge to other regional mayors, is a testament to their commitment to the cause.
University of Tasmania academics, along with others, have made some startling findings after researching pornhub search terms.
Isabel Bird has done great work reporting on what they found.
On that note, I'll leave you to your reading.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
