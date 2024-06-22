Tasmanians valiant but Queensland too strong in women's representative clash

Queensland were too strong for Tasmania in the women's representative clash - coming away 58-point winners.
Winning 11.17 (83) to 4.1 (25), the home side got off to a dominant start and were unable to be stopped by the Tasmanian side that featured eight NTFA representatives and was captained by Bridgenorth's Alice Robinson.
Her Parrots teammate Jenna Griffiths was a shining light in the midfield, while OLs' Sophie Ranken and Launceston's Kelsie Hill were valiant in defence.
Hill's efforts earned her Tasmania's best-on-ground medal as presented by coach Deb Reynolds.
"You guys were too strong and too smart for us today," Reynolds said to Queensland.
"We lifted in the second half and we provided a bit of a contest but as a group, we need to hold our heads high and go away and do some more work."
The Tasmanians competed hard in the first quarter but were unable to find the scoreboard as the home side nailed four straight goals - the last one coming with the final kick of the term.
Queensland's best-on-ground Arianna Clarke booted two of their first-quarter goals and quickly added her third less than a minute into the second quarter - extending their lead to 30 points.
The Tasmanians were able to add their first goal of the game just minutes later through Kingborough's Molly Mitchell.
It came through the work of former North Melbourne AFLW player Chloe Haines, who snapped inside 50 before the ball eventually rolled towards the eventual goal-kicker.
Booting goalwards from deep in the pocket, she produced a miraculous major as the game continued to even up, with the defensive work of Ranken shining through.
However, 24-year-old Clarke continued to be a thorn in the Tasmanians' side - kicking her fourth goal of the day.
Ellen Hopkins also became a multiple goal-kicker late in the term - bringing the score to 7.6 (48) to 1.1 (7) at half-time.
She added her third early into the third quarter but it would be the Tasmanians that goaled next, with captain Robinson drawing a high-contact free-kick before converting.
The Queenslanders squandered several opportunities in the third - kicking 1.6 before a roving Imogen Evans added their second to establish a 53-point three-quarter-time lead.
Like last year's clash at North Hobart Oval, the Tasmanians were strong in the last term as Haines found the middle in the opening minutes.
Her goal was followed by Penguin's Shania Saward, who downed the NTFA in the dying minutes earlier this month, producing a strong mark to give the visitors their second of the quarter.
Former Collingwood player Evans kicked her second to stake her claim for best on ground for the Queenslanders before Tahlia Meyer made it another for the hosts.
The Queensland side featured former Tasmanian Louise Tyson, who attended Scotch Oakburn College before moving to the Sunshine State.
