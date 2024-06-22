Jones celebrates with a high five and ruthless goal-scoring display

A stunning goal-scoring feat from teenager Hollie Jones set up Launceston United for a 6-0 Women's Super League victory over Taroona.
When she broke away to hit the post inside the first 10 seconds, Jones may have suspected it was not going to be her day but this could not have been further from the truth.
Within a few minutes she had found the net, completed a hat-trick inside 10, claimed a fourth with three-quarters of the contest still to go and completed a first-half high-five from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time.
The modest marksman was quick to share the credit but admitted it was a proud personal milestone.
"I'm pretty happy with that. It's something I'll look back on and think 'that's pretty good'," she said.
"It feels good but it wasn't just me, the team's very supportive.
"I did hit the post too so it could have been even better. That's a bit disappointing, but I got there in the end!"
Asked if she had ever scored five in a game before, the 16-year-old Launceston Grammar student said: "Only in school games, maybe once or twice in under-17 girls a few years ago.
"I've scored a few this season - I got a nice backheel nutmeg which was also against Taroona, that was cool. I've probably got about eight or nine all up."
Launceston-born Jones joined United from City at the start of the season and has progressed into the state under-16s who head off to national championships next month.
"City not having a WSL side prompted me to move because I wanted to try and play the highest league in Tassie," she added.
"The state squad is exciting. I can't wait to go away, it's coming up, just two weeks away now and going to be at the home of the Matildas which is really exciting. We've got a decent team going away so hopefully we can get some results over there."
The fourth-versus-eighth match-up represented the last game in charge for a while for Nick Rawlinson who is heading back to England to spend time with his father.
Import Montana Leonard took charge and led the plaudits for Jones.
"Hollie lit it up," she said. "She's been working really hard all season to do things that we've asked and she just exploded today which was awesome.
"It's her first year at the club and I think she's taking on the challenge of WSL really well.
"I'm really proud of that result. We worked on some specifics all week and I think we executed a lot of them so I'm really happy."
Jones' display was poaching at its best, coolly converting almost everything that came her way with both feet. The first was finished with aplomb from outside the box but the next three were classic close-range opportunism.
Even the penalty which completed the scoring was won by Jones, who was the obvious candidate to then rifle it into the top corner.
Wingers Olivia Smith - United's other representative in the state under-16s - and Lucy Smith - who calmly converted the team's other goal - claimed the majority of the assists as United's regular golden boot Dani Gunton played a team role as a more than capable left-back.
The first-versus-seventh clash at Valley Road went to form as Devonport beat Riverside 10-0.
Olympic keeper Kathleen Fuller conceded an unfortunate own goal after just four minutes which set the tone for the visitors' miserable day.
Georgia King, Annalee Bidwell, Lucy Foote, Dani Capel, Whitney Knight and Madeline Payne were among the Strikers' scorers.
Simultaneous twilight fixtures made for gloomy outcomes as Launceston's three NPL Tasmania sides all lost by two-goal margins.
Launceston United enjoyed another brief spell in front before going down to their 11th-straight loss, beaten 3-1 by Clarence.
Centre-back Luke Warrener is in danger of being called prolific after scoring in back-to-back home games. The hard-working defender bravely attacked an Aidan Rigby corner to head United in front at the near post.
Zebras hit back from the penalty spot, Jayden Hey giving Noah Curtis no chance after Kyle Vincent had been fouled by Zac Milich.
Nick Wright tapped in the second after James Greenaway had done all the legwork and Jack Maundrill hit the third on the hour mark.
Riverside put up a decent showing at champions Devonport but lost 2-0.
Riku Ichimura and former Northern Ranger Nick Lanau-Atkinson both netted for the Strikers as Olympic were indebted to their keeper Dan Nash and the Valley Road woodwork for preventing additions to the score.
The visitors also provided a goal threat as Gedi Krusa went close with a long-range free-kick while Austin Marshall struck a post when put through by the lively Emanuel Ponce.
A familiar face came back to haunt Launceston City as Noah Mies sent Kingborough on the way to a 3-1 win.
The City product stole in to head the opener which was immediately followed by an excellent Kobe Kemp strike as the visitors seized control midway through the first half.
Otto Schwarz added the third from an Alex Brown cross soon after the break.
Akwasi Agyekum gave City some late hope when he strolled upfield to reduce the arrears with six minutes left but it proved to be a mere consolation effort for Daniel Syson's side.
All NPL Tasmania teams will make changes to their squads from next week as the mid-season window takes effect.
City have announced the arrival of Ayouba Kenneh from United who in turn are expected to welcome back former Football League player David Owusu.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.