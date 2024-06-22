Top two march on in convincing fashion as Taylor bags another 10

The top two in NTFA Division One continued on their merry way with convincing wins.
Ladder-leading Old Scotch cruised to an 11.10 (76) to 1.4 (10) win over Evandale.
Matthew Duggan (three), Charles Eastoe and Joshua Mathews (two each) were their multiple goal-kickers as they kept their opponents goalless until the final term.
Meanwhile the division's only unbeaten side, Lilydale, romped to an 8.9 (57) to 0.3 (3) victory over St Pats.
The closest contest of the day was the fourth-versus-sixth encounter which saw Perth 13.6 (84) narrowly edge out East Coast 11.9 (75).
Matthew Warren kicked five, William Haley three and Ben Elmer two for the hosts amid several lead changes as Nathan Pearce bagged five and Michael Murfet and Jared Mason two each for the Swans.
Third-placed Old Launcestonians won by 77 points against bottom side University.
The 15.15 (105) to 4.4 (28) scoreline saw Field Reeves and Mitchell Cheesman kick four goals apiece with a couple each for Matthew Spohn and Will Archer.
Six goals in the final term saw Bridport canter home to a 17.21 (123) to 8.6 (54) win over Meander Valley in Westbury.
Another stunning individual goal-kicking performance saw Matthew Taylor boot 10 for the Seagulls as Benjamin de Bomford and Dylan Richards kicked three each for the Suns.
