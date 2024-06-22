State government confident nuclear plan will not impact renewables sector

Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson expressed his confidence in Tasmania's renewable future in regard to the federal Coalition's proposed nuclear policy.
When asked on June 21 if he was concerned the nuclear plan would impact investing in the state's renewables sector, Mr Ferguson said he "held no such concern".
"I'm a proud Tasmanian and I want to see continued support right across different industry segments," Mr Ferguson said.
"And particularly for us our focus is renewables - that's what we're good at, that's what our future consists of.
"It's actually what the rest of the country does want and from our point of view, we'll continue with our ambitions."
Tens of thousands of Australians in five states could be living near nuclear power plants if the coalition wins the next federal election.
On June 19 Liberal leader Peter Dutton unveiled his policy which would put nuclear power plants in Australia's former fossil fuel heartlands.
Labor Senator for Tasmania Helen Polley said it was important to listen to the experts.
"The experts are saying that it won't stack up - it will not deliver cheaper energy," Ms Polley said.
"There's no decision about the waste, there's no definitive cost, and three of those states where they've been touted as maybe going won't change their legislation."
Ms Polley said a nuclear future would have an impact on Tasmania.
"With the Marinus [Link] cable - we have to consider if the Liberals were to be successful, what impact that would have because we never want Tasmania to have to pay any more," Ms Polley said.
"In terms of where the state Liberal government stands, they may feel that they're a little bit comfortable.
"But the reality is when there's policy like this that's unfunded, experts are not supporting ...then Tasmania is not out of the woods."
