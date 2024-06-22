NTFAW footy: Blues, OLs blockbuster finishes early, Sunettes too strong

The third versus second NTFAW premier clash between Launceston Blues and Old Launcestonians finished at half-time with OLs declared 3.4 (22) to 0.2 (2) winners at Windsor Park.
Launceston coach Ivo Agostini explained the Blues were down to 13 players after only starting with 15 and sustaining injuries.
He said they had three playing in the state game against Queensland as well as others sick or injured.
Meanwhile, undefeated Bridgenorth won their eighth match in a row despite being without three of their best.
They were without Alice Robinson, Maddison Dunn and Jenna Griffiths who were playing against Queensland.
The Parrots did enough to secure a 5.7 (37) to 2.3 (15) home victory against South Launceston in their first versus fourth match-up.
Taja Richardson starred while Chelsea Bezemer and Hallie Meaburn booted two goals each.
Old Scotch defeated Scottsdale 4.6 (30) to 0.1 (1) at the NTCA Ground in their fifth versus sixth battle.
Neither team kicked a goal in the first half before the home side slotted three in the third term.
The Thistles' Mimi Brown was impressive with two majors.
Eliza Matthews kicked a goal in her 50th game for the Thistles while Makaylah Lester played her 50th for the Pies.
In division one, Meander Valley beat Deloraine 5.4 (34) to 1.4 (10) at Westbury in the second versus third clash between last year's grand finalists.
St Pats got the fast start in their battle against Longford, leading by three goals at half-time before going on to win 6.6 (42) to 3.0 (18).
Cayley Quill kicked three goals and featured in the best, Hayley Kelly snagged two majors and Jacqui Hodgkinson had a big game.
As per Evandale's Facebook page, the Eagles forfeited their Friday night clash against Hillwood.
