South respond to spray, make it 10 wins on trot in NTFA premier footy

South Launceston made it 10 wins in a row but it wasn't without a fight from second-placed Bridgenorth at Parrot Park on Saturday.
The Parrots dominated the opening term to lead by 10 points at quarter-time but a rev up from coach Jack Maher appeared to click the Bulldogs into gear.
South won the NTFA premier round 11 clash 13.6 (84) to 9.10 (64).
Bridgenorth dominated the opening term but didn't make the most of their chances with a couple of gettable set-shot misses.
They were well served by Sol Scott and Billy Jack intercepting across half-back while Jayden Hinds looked their most dangerous player and kicked a long goal while under pressure.
The Bulldogs didn't look as well organised as usual without centre half-back Luke McCarty, who didn't play, and there were a few cases of miscommunication across the field.
A fired-up Maher addressed that and urged his troops to grab the ball rather than tap it. He also called on star Cody Lowe to lift in his ruck duel against talented Bridgenorth youngster Dylan Farquhar.
The Bulldogs got to work.
Harry Summers got on the end of a long bomb and drilled it through before Matthew Lee converted.
But Bridgenorth showed fight and Daniel Jordan gained a 50-metre penalty and kicked truly to put the Parrots back in front.
It was then goal-for-goal with a long-range effort from South's Sam Lucas followed by a spearing set-shot major from Bridgenorth's Jake Rice.
The Bulldogs edged 10 points in front at the main break after two late goals.
The goal-for-goal theme continued in the third stanza as Brad Dodds snapped from close range for South.
Bridgenorth's Ollie Wood replied by dribbling one through while under pressure. South's Lucas was then taken high and kicked truly.
The Bulldogs broke the pattern when a Dodds' shot fell short and was taken by Harry Summers who was awarded a controversial mark. His left-foot snap goal was a classy finish.
The Parrots had numerous chances late in the third term, including a Jack Stedman ball that was touched on the goal line, but couldn't capitalise and South led by 22 points at the final change.
It was Bridgenorth coach Oli Cook's turn for a stirring speech and he delivered, encouraging his group to play fearlessly and show some emotion.
The Parrots responded with a Rice snap goal to cut the defecit to 15 points.
With the game in the balance, Lee put the result beyond doubt when he marked two long bombs and converted both set shots within minutes.
In other matches, Rocherlea defeated George Town 21.10 (136) to 13.3 (81), Hillwood overcame Bracknell 15.17 (107) to 8.10 (58) and Longford scored a 15.14 (104) to 3.1 (19) home victory against Scottsdale.
