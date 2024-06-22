TasFarmers issues warning over 'alarming rise' in agriculture scams

TasFarmers has issued an alert to agricultural producers over an "alarming rise" in scams targeting the industry.
The peak body has received reports that revealed a trend where farmers seeking to purchase hay were falling victim to substantial financial scams.
TasFarmers president Ian Sauer said these schemes typically involved requests for deposits or payments for feed that was never delivered.
"We must raise awareness about these fraudulent activities that prey on farmers in hard times through deceptive offers to sell feed and fodder," he said.
"The offers often appear legitimate initially, but once money is paid, issues with delivery arise and even excuses for delayed delivery may seem plausible."
Mr Sauer advised farmers to exercise extreme caution for these types of purchases to avoid potential scams.
"Firstly, being asked to pay a deposit should raise a red flag. It's crucial to confirm the source of the hay and the expected delivery date," he said.
"Secondly, verify the credentials of the seller and seek third-party endorsements. Remember, using resources like Google can be helpful."
TasFarmers has written to the Police Commissioner to request additional information on their actions and strategies to address the issue.
"This type of predatory behaviour can't be allowed to go on. With such dry conditions right now many farmers are under serious financial and mental stress," Mr Sauer said.
"Some of these people are all too often well-known to police and the court system in Tasmania.
"If members do experience these problems, they should let us know."
