Nathan Patrick Mayne receives sentence for trespass and stealing offences

Nathan Patrick Mayne, 38, pleaded guilty in Launceston Magistrates Court to a series of trespass, stealing, drug possession and breaching bail offences.
The string of offences dated back to 2021, and several of his stealing charges involved him repeatedly stealing from Ravenswood IGA despite being banned from the store.
Magistrate Evan Hughes noted Mayne's guilty pleas to the offences and thereby "shown that he had taken some responsibility for his crimes".
The magistrate acknowledged while Mayne had significant mental health issues, including a history of schizophrenia, he had been "non-compliant in taking his medication in the past", "had a history of prior offences", and "took controlled substances".
"You are 38 years old and have been in custody several times. You would know that taking controlled substances adversely affects your mental health," Mr Hughes said.
"You also have a history of dishonest behaviour.
"It is up to you, Mr Mayne, whether you wish to choose a different life and not continue to stand before me in court again."
In sentencing Mayne, Mr Hughes said he must have regard for the seriousness of Mayne's offences.
"On each count, I convict you and sentence you to four months in prison with a suspended sentence of 18 months," Mr Hughes said.
Magistrate Hughes said Mayne would need to comply with a community corrections order commencing June 21, submit to a probation officer and not commit any severe offences in the next 18 months.
Mayne must notify Launceston Police if he changes his employment or residential address in this period. He must also undergo treatment for drug dependency and undergo regular alcohol and drug testing.
"You are now placed into the hands of corrections, and it is in your own hands whether you choose to make certain life changes.
"You are ordered to pay $320 under the Victims of Crime Compensation Act and have 28 days to pay that. You may stand down. Follow the directions of security, Mr Mayne," Mr Hughes said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.