Are Tasmanians as lonely now as they were during the COVID pandemic?

It's been described as "worse for you than smoking" - but it's not a virus or infection.
Loneliness is a multifaceted issue that brings with it serious health problems - and it's safe to say the COVID pandemic hasn't done anyone any favours.
But are Tasmanians as lonely now as they were during the COVID years?
Joey Crawford, a senior lecturer at UTAS and expert in leadership behaviour, said there was a "huge issue" in terms of Tasmanians trying to connect post-COVID.
"Last year the US Surgeon-General talked about it [loneliness] being worse than smoking a dozen or so cigarettes a day in terms of its relationship to early death," Dr Crawford said.
"Trying to reconnect with people is hard when you haven't learned those skills because you've been locked away and forgotten those skills that we normally practice.
"Add in things like working from home where all of a sudden, it's quite normal for us not to go to work every day of the week and going to places where we know we're going to see people."
Daniel Hanzy, founder of Blokes & Banter - an event that encourages discussion among men in a safe space - said he felt the sting of loneliness when he moved to Tasmania 15 months ago.
"My brother and I moved interstate from New South Wales and when first landing here, the only person I knew in the whole state was my brother," Mr Hanzy said.
"We'd grown up in the same place our whole life previous to the move and had very solidified friendship groups and family all around us - that was all taken away.
"We found here in Tasmania, being the new kids on the block, that we had to figure out what it looked like to make friends and meet people; most people here already had their clique."
He said Blokes & Banter was founded when they struck up a conversation with another table and the conversation "started flowing".
"From my experience, loneliness is a prominent issue in Tasmania right now," Mr Hanzy said.
"A lot of people outside of work and family don't have people to connect with regularly whatsoever."
Mr Hanzy said he'd seen genuine friendships form from Blokes & Banter.
"We're seeing people now hanging out outside of our get-togethers, meeting up in homes or at cafes and planning social events," Mr Hanzy said.
"One of my favourite things about it is for the entire two hours that were out, you don't see anyone pick up their phone - it's all face-to-face connections with one another and having a good time."
The 2023 State of the Nation report provided a snapshot of just how lonely Australians were - and Tasmanians were some of the worst off in the country when it came to loneliness.
Tasmania was reported as the loneliest state, with 37 per cent of Tasmanians reporting feeling lonely.
When it came to addressing the issue, 69 per cent of Australians recognised loneliness as a serious issue but only 30 per cent said they were knowledgeable in helping others who felt lonely.
Many Australians also believed loneliness was a serious health issue at 89 per cent.
Liberal Member for Bass Bridget Archer MP co-chairs the Parliamentary Friends of Ending Loneliness, a non-partisan forum for members of parliament to meet and discuss the issues of loneliness in communities.
She said while loneliness was a "whole of community" issue, governments could help by raising awareness.
"There's certainly a role for governments to play in the same way we see other education and awareness raising programs around what people can do, and reminding people to check in on your neighbours," Ms Archer said.
"Within our community, we've already got some great organisations that already do a lot to help build that social connectedness.
"Places like Neighbourhood Houses and Men's Sheds - those are all organisations that seek to address this problem by creating greater opportunities for connection for people."
The US Surgeon-General defined loneliness as an "epidemic" in the country - something Dr Crawford said was important as it addresses it as a medical issue.
Ms Archer agreed Australia should follow the same path.
"It's certainly one of those root causes of poor well-being in our communities and I think we can do more to elevate that," Ms Archer said.
