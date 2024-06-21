Fraudulent Viagra prescriptions

Matt Maloney tells us the interesting tale of a Tasmanian doctor who fraudulently wrote prescriptions for a patient without their knowledge or consent to obtain 560 erectile dysfunction tablets for his use.
Any story we cover about the Tamar estuary, a vital part of our community, sparks significant reader engagement and often leads to multiple letters to the editor. It's clear that you, our readers, deeply care about its well-being and what's happening with it.
Duncan Bailey reports a three-kilometre-long, one-metre-wide pipeline will increase the capacity to transfer sewage and stormwater, travelling 40 metres under the riverbed of the Tamar River. But there is more to this story.
The blockbuster games keep rolling in this NTFA premier season, with Bridgenorth and South Launceston on the big stage in round 11. Our NTFA expert Brian Allen gives you his tips for this weekend's fixtures.
