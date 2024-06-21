A new exhibition keeps the art beating in the heart of a hospital

It's always busy in the Launceston General Hospital; the staff, and patients, have places to be. It's rare to see anyone stopping for a breather - everywhere but the ARTrium, that is.
The exhibition space in the hospital's Northern Integrated Care Service building - which reopened last year and has hosted a steady stream of shows since - has attracted plenty of attention.
Passersby usually turn into viewers in the hallway space, stopping to look at the work of local artists and groups. And this month, a new exhibition has cropped up in the space, and it's a debut.
Patients and doctors have been eagerly watching as The West Tamar Arts Group - a long-running collective - set up shop in the ARTrium with Creative Minds, its first exhibition in the space.
Abstract minimalist works, landscapes, figurative portraits and still lifes are brightening up the hospital hallway - as well as a few prints by the artist Gaynor Peaty, ones she says are "micro turned macro".
"I take something like this," Peaty said, looking at a piece called Seed Pods. "And I take the small and make it big. There's so much beauty in the miniscule, so I expand it."
There are 14 other artists in the show - a mélange of most mediums, from acrylics to watercolours, and linocuts and ceramics - including the likes of Alene Kieser, Marilyn Theisel, Sandra Henderson, Edna Broad, Jackie Senior and Suellen Bayly.
"People can see the vastness of what we do," said Julie Irvin, an exhibiting artist and the show's curator.
"There's all different kinds of things that, really, don't conform to a theme; which is where the name comes in."
The West Tamar Arts Group's Creative Minds opens at the ARTrium from Friday, June 21. Their next sponsored exhibition, Variations on a Stitch, opens at Windsor Gallery on July 5
