St Patrick's students embrace the cold weather for Shorts Day

While the winter solstice usually marks a time to rug up and keep warm, St Patrick's College students have embraced the cold weather for a good cause.
Friday marked the 4th annual Shorts Day, which tasked 22,000 Tasmanians to wear shorts on the shortest and often coldest day of the year.
Organised by non-profit group SPEAK UP! Stay ChatTY, the event aims to raise awareness for mental health by "braving the cold and braving the conversation".
With St Patrick's taking part in the initiative for the second year running, college captain Kate Rigby said there had been a strong turnout of students.
"We participated in Shorts Day as a college last year, and as the student wellbeing committee was just starting out, it wasn't as big as it could've been," she said.
"But this year, we've really been able to make it a more widespread event across the college and give it a lot more power."
The student wellbeing committee member added that wearing shorts in the frosty conditions was a powerful symbol in standing with those who faced mental health challenges.
"It comes with the notion of being vulnerable in terms of discussing mental wellbeing and mental health among your mates and checking in with people to make sure that they're ok," Ms Rigby said.
"We are surviving the shortest day of the year, which means nighttime will be the longest but at the end of the day, they'll be light."
Schools weren't the only ones to take part in the day's festivities, with workplaces and sporting clubs across the state also bracing against the cold.
SPEAK UP! Stay ChatTY founder Mitch McPherson said it was always humbling to see so many Tasmanians find a way to get involved.
"Participation ranges right across the state from Wynyard to George Town, to Launceston, to Coles Bay, to Clifton Beach and everywhere in between," he said.
"Seeing how the community is embracing Shorts Day is our team's favourite part of it all.
"After months preparing for the big day, we finally get to see in person how much Shorts Day means to Tasmanians."
