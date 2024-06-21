NTFA tipping: Can Parrots rise without star player in top-of-table clash?

The blockbuster games keep rolling in this NTFA premier season with Bridgenorth and South Launceston on the big stage in round 11.
Both teams are going into the top-of-the-table clash with strong form after the Parrots accounted for Bracknell and the Bulldogs overcame Rocherlea.
But the Parrots will be without their key match-winner Jake Hinds who is playing for the Tassie team against Queensland and that could have a real say in the outcome.
He was Bridgneorth's best with two goals in their nine-point loss to the Bulldogs earlier this season.
It presents as a great test for the Parrots at home against the only unbeaten side in the competition. Gun ruck Cody Lowe is back for South.
There's a bit at stake in the Hillwood verus Bracknell match-up which pits fifth against sixth at Shark Park.
The Redlegs' chances of making finals are slipping away but if they are to give it one last shake it has to be in this match.
If they lose, the gap between fifth and sixth will be three wins and likely a bridge too far to overcome in the remaining rounds.
Hillwood are still in the hunt for a finals double chance as they are only one win behind Longford and Rocherlea.
Ruck Hamish Leedham, who hasn't played since round five, has been named on the bench for the Sharks.
Rocherlea will be eager to bounce back after losing to South in a game that was up for grabs in the final quarter.
And they could have a big test on their hands at home with seventh-placed George Town at about full strength.
Luke Crane, who hasn't played since round two when the Saints fell to the City Tigers by one goal, has been named for George Town.
He was a star of the SANFL and won the 2008 Magarey Medal while playing for Sturt.
Longford will be keen to get back on the field after a fortnight off and should comfortably account for Scottsdale.
Round 10 tips
Rocherlea +11 points
Hillwood +33
Longford +75
South Launceston +23
Prediction: South to win the first versus second battle with Jake Hinds' absence for the Parrots a factor.
