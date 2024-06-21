Footy HQ: Rep games, league make-up in focus

It's The Examiner's Josh Partridge here and the footy action is continuing to come thick and fast.
Following last year's representative clash against Queensland, the state's senior teams are getting on a plane for this weekend's return battles.
A massive nine players from North Launceston have been named in the men's, alongside one from Launceston and Bridgenorth's Jake Hinds - who I spoke to earlier this week.
Bridgenorth and the Blues also had a strong representation in the women's teams with three apiece, while Old Scotch and OLs both have one.
Elsewhere, the make-up of next year's NTFA Premier League has once again been in focus.
Sports editor Rob Shaw penned a passionate column about the future of Northern football earlier in the week, before Brian Allen headed to Scottsdale.
Former Premier Peter Gutwein showed his passion for the North-East, telling North Launceston and future rivals "we're coming for you".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.