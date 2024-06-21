More Launceston General Hospital deaths referred to the coroner

There have now been 22 deaths referred to the state's coronial division for review, following an independent review of deaths at the Launceston General Hospital that were assessed by a former senior manager who allegedly falsified patient records.
The review was sparked after allegations were aired before a parliamentary inquiry by two witnesses that a number of records of patient deaths had been amended by the senior staff member so they would not be sent to a coroner for examination.
The Health Department in February provided an update on the review process, and said six deaths at the hospital had been referred to a state coroner for examination.
Department acting secretary Dale Webster said another 63 matters to date that were originally assessed by the former staff member were under examination.
Health Minister Guy Barnett on Friday said another 16 deaths had been referred to the coronial division, and the affected families had been contacted.
The independent review panel was scheduled to make recommendations to the government no later than June 14.
The Greens requested that the government confirm whether the independent review was complete and when would the results be made public.
Greens health spokeswoman Cecily Rosol said the allegations and review update from the Health Department had raised significant concerns for Launceston people in particular about how loved ones had been treated and respected.
"People have the right to know what happened to their family, what was done in the LGH, and whether this was part of a bigger issue," she said.
"We would say that this is part of the more significant systemic issue, and that the public have a right to know about that."
Mr Barnett said the review would be released in the coming days.
