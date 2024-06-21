The Examiner
More Launceston General Hospital deaths referred to the coroner

Matt Maloney
Matt Maloney
June 22 2024 - 7:00am
More Launceston General Hospital deaths referred to the coroner

There have now been 22 deaths referred to the state's coronial division for review, following an independent review of deaths at the Launceston General Hospital that were assessed by a former senior manager who allegedly falsified patient records.

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

