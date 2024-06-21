Detailed Hobart stadium design just weeks away from public release

A detailed concept design for the proposed 23,000-seat Hobart waterfront stadium is expected to be released in the next one to two weeks.
The firm behind the redesign of Perth Stadium and the redesign of Adelaide Oval, Cox Architecture, was last month named as the lead design consultant for the Macquarie Point stadium project.
Appearing at a parliamentary hearing on the feasibility of the stadium project, Macquarie Point Development Corporation chief executive Anne Beach said the concept should be ready to share with the public in one or two weeks, but there would not be the opportunity to provide direct feedback.
State Growth Department secretary Kim Evans said feedback would come once a detailed submission was lodged with the Tasmanian Planning Commission as part of the project of state significance assessment process.
The project has an assessment approval deadline of June 30 next year.
Ms Beach told the parliamentary committee that the organisation was confident that the stadium's cost could be confined to $750 million, despite inflationary movements in building material and labour costs since that estimate was provided close to two years ago.
"What drives the cost is what we ask the architects to design," Ms Beach said.
"There's the fundamental brief that's set out in the agreement that the government has with the AFL which is quite high level, and then we look at what do we want to include in there from a user outcome, and what do we want to include in there from a community outcome.
"The things that will drive cost are the things that we're asking them to design in."
Labor's treasury spokesman Josh Willie later asked:
"So potentially we get less of a stadium over time if costs inflate because you have to work to that ($750 million budget)?
Ms Beach replied:
"That was considered in setting the project's budget."
