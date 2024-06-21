In the print industry's uncertain times, a magazine makes some moves

In an uncertain era for the print industry, Tasmania's premier literary journal has announced a new partnership. Its board hopes it can prove a boon not only for itself but for the state's students and local creatives.
Island - the 1979-founded prose, poetry and art magazine - has agreed to a collaborative partnership with The University of Tasmania; one that will include a litany of programming for students, and a new base of operations for the journal.
Through the partnership, the magazine will provide student workshops and community events, as well as publishing opportunities.
The literary mag - which has published works from some of the country's best writers, including Gwen Harwood, Tim Winton and Les Murray - will also base itself in the University's College of Arts, Law and Education.
Emmett Stinson, the University head of humanities associate professor, said the partnership is focused on "opportunities".
"This is about raising the profile for creative Tasmanians for exposure and publication, including students who are developing their craft," Mr Stinson said.
But the partnership is also a reciprocal one: Island will benefit by raising its own reputation with front-facing community events at the university, from a steady stream of contributors, and the obvious benefits of internships.
In light of the print industry's current unsteady standing, and Island's recent history, the move is an intelligent one, and a hopeful one for local writers.
In 2019, Island was facing an uncertain future; the magazine had lost much of its grant funding from Arts Tasmania, which about half of its operational costs were paid through.
But, despite fears of shuttering at the time, Island lived on and, in some ways, even expanded - it added an annual prize for nonfiction pieces in 2021.
And those funding woes were finally assuaged last year when Arts Tasmania announced a multi-year grant until 2027 for the journal. And while the UTAS agreement isn't a strictly financial one, it's another expansive move for the long-lived magazine - and it will have its economic benefits.
The partnership has been lauded as advantageous for both parties, particularly in providing Island with enriched content. Though the move is an undeniable departure from the magazine's position as one of the few major literary publications in Australia without a university affiliation.
But Island's mission "remains the same", according to its managing editor, Jane Rawson. Its commitment is still to identifying and publishing "excellent new stories, poems and essays by emerging and established Australian writers."
"While Island remains independent, we're delighted to be working with the University of Tasmania," Ms Rawson said.
"The University is a centre for creative writing in Tasmania, and it makes sense for Island to be located where that creativity is happening."
