Galloper showing promise for Wesley Vale trainer ahead of Hobart run

Exciting galloper Charlie Bucket could earn himself a trip to Melbourne if he can win the BM76 (1430m) in Hobart on Sunday.
The lightly-raced 5YO impressed first-up from a break when second over the same distance a fortnight ago.
Charlie Bucket looked the winner until Fighting Floyd came with a barnstorming finish to grab the lead late.
"He was good with a bit of weight, and we always knew he was a bit soft and just got caught by one better on the day," trainer Glenn Stevenson said.
"He's improved, he's fit, whether he's looking for a mile but there's plenty of speed in the race and he will be hard to beat.
"If he actually won or everything went right on Sunday, he would probably go to a midweek if I can find a mile race, then he would go out because I think he will get 2000m.
"We haven't had time or a chance to test that due to his manners, but he works like a racehorse now, and we can set different goals, so we will give him a run in Melbourne if all goes well this week."
Charlie Bucket has raced only seven times for five wins.
He has raced up to 1600m, where he is unbeaten in three starts at the trip, but he is yet to be tried beyond a mile.
Stevenson is currently locked in a three-way battle for the trainer's premiership with John Blacker and John Keys.
With six meetings to go, Blacker leads with 53 winners at 8.10 per cent, Keys (13.10 per cent) and Stevenson (19.20 per cent) are equal second, with one win behind.
"It didn't worry me before; I didn't really give it a thought, but you hear about it all the time, and I'm in it to win it, and I will be doing everything possible to win it," Stevenson said.
"If I can get a couple in Hobart, I've got a few nice ones in Devonport the following week, and if I can just tick one or two off every week, I'll be amongst them."
Besides Charlie Bucket, Stevenson looks to have a few more strong winning chances in Hobart, starting with Oxy Bolt, who is likely to be the favourite in the 1430m maiden (race 2).
"Visors go on, gate one, he should be very hard to beat; he's improved; he actually worked with 'Charlie' in a dash-up this week, and I was really pleased with him."
Agnete will be third-up in the Class 2 (1430m).
"Ready to peak, drawn a sticky gate but couldn't have her going any better," he said.
Stevenson also has Asva and Shooting North entered for the Class 2 (1100m).
"Shooting North is probably at his peak; he will ping to the front, either be outside the leader or leading," he said.
"Asva will probably be out the back somewhere, but his gallop Tuesday was very good, and if they are stopping, Asva will be hitting the line late."
