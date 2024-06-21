'These birds are thriving': Record number of gulls in state's South recorded

A long running annual count of gulls in the state's South has produced the highest number ever of Silver gulls.
Count organiser Eric Woehler said at a time of multiplying endangered bird species, these birds were "thriving".
"The Winter Gull Count by volunteers around southern Tasmanian coastlines recorded over 17,000 Silver Gulls - the highest ever," Dr Woehler said.
"All counts of Silver Gulls since 2012 have exceeded 10,000 birds.
"Gulls are known globally to benefit from human activities, so the patterns we're seeing here in Tasmania agree with those from around the world."
According to Dr Woehler, the Winter Gull Count was believed to be the longest time series of data for any gull population in Australia.
"This year, the count was conducted on the King's Birthday weekend under moderate to poor weather and sea conditions," he said.
"These counts provide councils, community and marine farms with real-time information on the status and trends in gull numbers throughout the region that reflect past and current management efforts."
Held under the auspices of the Australasian Seabird Group, a Special Interest Group of BirdLife Australia, the count was conducted by 65 volunteers, comprising BirdLife members and their families and friends, and staff from marine farms.
In further good news, Dr Woehler said Pacific gull numbers exceeded 1,000 birds for only the second time since counts began more than 40 years ago in 1980.
"Based on the 2024 Count, the current regional (South East Tasmania) population of Pacific gulls is now almost four times the initial counts from the 1980s" Dr Woehler said.
