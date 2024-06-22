Pets in rentals one step closer after legislation tabled in parliament

The Tasmanian Government has sought to fulfil a significant election promise by tabling legislation to allow pets in rental properties.
Tenants' advocates have cited situations in which tenants were forced to relinquish pets to secure a rental property.
If parliament passes the legislation, a tenant can keep a pet in their rental, even without the property owner's consent, so long as the landlord or agent is notified.
Owners could not unreasonably reject a person from renting their property based on pet ownership unless the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (TasCAT) agreed the animal was a nuisance, causing damage to the property or endangering neighbours' safety.
Minister for Small Business and Consumer Affairs Madeleine Ogilvie said changes to the Residential Tenancy Act 1997 would ensure that Tasmanians do not have to choose between a place to live and the pet they love.
"As part of our 2030 Strong Plan for Tasmania's Future, we are amending the law so that owners will not be permitted to unreasonably reject applications from prospective tenants because they have a pet," Ms Ogilvie said.
"Under the Amendment, current and future tenants will be able to keep pets as long as the tenant notifies the owner.
"The Bill also provides an avenue for an owner to withdraw consent and to seek an order from the Tribunal that a pet must be removed in the event of a pet causing a nuisance, damage over and above reasonable wear and tear, posing an unacceptable safety risk or other reasonable grounds."
Tenant's Union of Tasmania principal solicitor Ben Bartl said it was "Australia's best practice" to allow pets in rentals.
"The majority of states and territories have introduced a model where the renter is allowed to have a pet," Mr Bartl said.
"If the landlord believes that there are good reasons to exclude the pet, the landlord has to go to a court or tribunal to make that argument."
Victoria, the Australian Capital Territory, Queensland, the Northern Territory and South Australia all allow pets in rental properties.
