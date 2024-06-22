The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Pets in rentals one step closer after legislation tabled in parliament

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
June 23 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam and Abby and their dog Henry with Premier Jeremy Rockliff and Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson. Picture by Paul Scambler
Liam and Abby and their dog Henry with Premier Jeremy Rockliff and Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson. Picture by Paul Scambler

The Tasmanian Government has sought to fulfil a significant election promise by tabling legislation to allow pets in rental properties.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Thomson

Craig Thomson

Editor

I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.