The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian doctor sprung for using patient's name to obtain Viagra

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated June 21 2024 - 11:52am, first published 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Tasmanian doctor prescribed two repeats of Viagra on 11 occasions to one of his patients between 2019 and 2021, without their knowledge and for his own personal use.
A Tasmanian doctor prescribed two repeats of Viagra on 11 occasions to one of his patients between 2019 and 2021, without their knowledge and for his own personal use.

A Tasmanian doctor fraudulently wrote prescriptions for a patient without their knowledge or consent over two years to obtain 560 erectile dysfunction tablets for his use.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.