Have Your Say

Hobart Stadium and the Marinus Link, we can't afford either

June 22 2024 - 10:28am
RON Baines' letter (The Examiner, June 18) sums up my major fears: the Hobart Stadium and the Marinus link. We can't afford either, nor do the people want either. Labor's change of direction post election was despicable to say the least.

