Hobart Stadium and the Marinus Link, we can't afford either

A DISAPPOINTING, as well as unacceptable, response from Tasmania's Senator Polley to the climate concerns expressed by Dr Bell and Rev McKinnon (The Examiner, June 8). Climate change has been a political hot potato in this country for far too long. It was a key issue in the last federal election and looks set to be so again in 2025. Yet the science is now irrefutable. Humans have contributed massively to our rapidly changing climate, and the continued use of fossil fuels is known to be the reason. We see and hear evidence of more and more climate instability every day in the reports of extreme weather events happening across the globe. None of these can be considered 'normal'. They occur too often and too frequently, and Australia has not been immune to the social and environmental destruction they cause. But politicians from both the major parties continue to prevaricate, to dither, and to support the mining and burning of coal, oil and gas - known to be major contributors to global warming. It's high time that politicians from across the political spectrum set aside their differences, recognised we are in a climate crisis, and worked collaboratively to ensure our country is much better prepared to withstand the climate extremes that will inevitably occur unless and until those degrees of warming are significantly reduced.