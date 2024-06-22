RON Baines' letter (The Examiner, June 18) sums up my major fears: the Hobart Stadium and the Marinus link. We can't afford either, nor do the people want either. Labor's change of direction post election was despicable to say the least.
And for any Tasmanian to believe that Tasmania could become the battery for the nation (and beyond) also believes in fairies at the bottom of the garden. Tasmania doesn't need a Snowy 2.0 disaster.
Stuart Bryce, Lulworth
APPARENTLY working age Tasmanians are abandoning this state if we can believe Labor spokesperson Josh Willie in The Examiner, (June 16).
Well, of course Labor are experts on abandonment, think Franklin Dam and Hobart Stadium backflips.
However Liberal Treasurer Michael Ferguson said that under Liberals the Tasmanian population has been growing and is on track to reach their target population of 650,000.
No, not a misprint.
Our Treasurer failed to mention just where this number of people would live.
I expect they just mingle with the rest of the homeless and pick up a few tips on how to enjoy living in a tent, or their car.
Maybe a few solar panels on the bonnet and roof, for starters.
Or, consult the City Of Launceston's Homeless Committee?
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
IN RESPONSE to 'Are kangaroo whistles the golden bullet for Tasmania's roadkill problem?' (The Examiner, June 20): In my experience, they work. I drive and hike a fair bit and haven't had a hit since they have been on. But wild animals can be erratic, so I know my zero score is partly luck.
If they were mandated for all vehicles on Tasmanian roads, and they only worked most of the time, there would have to be a massive drop in road kill.
And the cost? 500,000 pairs (one set for every vehicle), bought in bulk by the State Government, could only add a small amount to vehicle rego.
I think that's a small cost for a great result.
John Ralph, Launceston
A DISAPPOINTING, as well as unacceptable, response from Tasmania's Senator Polley to the climate concerns expressed by Dr Bell and Rev McKinnon (The Examiner, June 8). Climate change has been a political hot potato in this country for far too long. It was a key issue in the last federal election and looks set to be so again in 2025. Yet the science is now irrefutable. Humans have contributed massively to our rapidly changing climate, and the continued use of fossil fuels is known to be the reason. We see and hear evidence of more and more climate instability every day in the reports of extreme weather events happening across the globe. None of these can be considered 'normal'. They occur too often and too frequently, and Australia has not been immune to the social and environmental destruction they cause. But politicians from both the major parties continue to prevaricate, to dither, and to support the mining and burning of coal, oil and gas - known to be major contributors to global warming. It's high time that politicians from across the political spectrum set aside their differences, recognised we are in a climate crisis, and worked collaboratively to ensure our country is much better prepared to withstand the climate extremes that will inevitably occur unless and until those degrees of warming are significantly reduced.
Anne Layton-Bennett, Swan Bay
TWO years ago, I moved back to the north of the state. Many of my Hobart friends questioning why I would move somewhere so anti LGBTIQA+. On Thursday I listened to two of my LGBTIQA+ peers bravely tell their heartbreaking stories of discrimination. They were supporting a motion put forward by Councilor Andrea Dawkins to establish an inclusive roundtable with the intent of working towards an LGBTIQA+ action plan. My heart was filled with gratitude as every council member opted to speak in support of the motion, sharing their stories of LGBTIQA+ families and friends who had similar experiences. Today I stand proud and thankful to be part of the Launceston community, knowing that our elected members, see, here, support and celebrate us. Forever proud and forever grateful.
Joseph McLennan, Equality Tasmania
IT LOOKS as though Peter Dutton and the Federal Opposition are on a nuclear power trip.
Ed Sianski, West Moonah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.