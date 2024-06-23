The economic insanity of Peter Dutton's nuclear fantasy

WHILE regional towns in Victoria and WA are going completely off grid why can't everyone? We inherited an ageing grid from the days of coal power dependency. We now have the technology to make every home and business self-sufficient for power. Rather than increase the Grid we should be phasing it out altogether. Transmitting power is very wasteful. Making it at its point of use is very efficient. The one and only reason for the Grid is to make people pay for their power, pay a company to make it, even it out and bring it to you. That way someone else gets to profit from what was yours all along. The sheer ugliness of the grid network is enough to send a whole nation into anxiety and depression. Has anyone lived in a town where all the wires are underground? It is restorative and beautiful. Trees don't have to be trimmed to bits. You can see the sky clearly. All that money we have just spent looking into Marinus Link could have put power onto every roof in Tasmania. All that concrete and steel, manpower and skills required to build transmission pylons and wind turbines should be diverted to housing instead, off-grid housing. We must get rid of the grid. We are winding a great noose around our necks which will strangle any true advancement in our thinking. Community power hubs are the best way. S.Chandler, Burnie