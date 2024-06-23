The economic insanity of Peter Dutton's nuclear fantasy

LIKE many Australians, I agree with Amanda Mackenzie that Mr Dutton's extremist ideas on extending coal and introducing nuclear are "economic insanity" (The Examiner, June 20).
Mr Dutton's nuclear fantasy won't happen. Nuclear reactors cost too much, would take decades to build, and produce toxic waste. This is a distraction from helping Australians deal with climate change now.
Already, our skyrocketing insurance premiums and council rate hikes show us the costs of increasing extreme weather events. I ask all Tasmanian federal MPs and senators to give us the option of real solutions, not these dangerous distractions that make things worse.
Sharee McCammon
Pelverata
THE Coalition: The mob who towed our economy into deep water - denying climate change, sabotaging renewables, keeping wages stagnant, backing bloated negative geared house prices - are suddenly the only ones who can keep us afloat. Wake up Australia.
Tony Newport
Hillwood
I FULLY agree with the letter in The Examiner (June 18). All of our family have had 'roo-shooer' devices fitted to their vehicles. These ones were purchased at Auto Barn for around $5 each. When fitted correctly to the front of the car, they emit a high pitched whistle when the car reaches 60 kph. I check mine each time I wash the car and know that they are very effective because when driving at night I never see a live animal. If they were made mandatory on all new vehicles throughout the state, there would be a lot less loss of animal lives and car damage.
Maureen Shadbolt
Longford
WE SHOULD have known that the Tasmanian government was acting against the interests of everyday Tasmanians with their mega hydrogen and e-fuel ideas for our island. The fact that the fossil fuel industry supports hydrogen use, tells us all how dodgy the idea is.
Hugh Bohane's article explains a lot (June 18). I agree with the community groups Hugh reports on. Our renewable electricity is too precious to waste on the inefficient production of renewable hydrogen. It is an insult to injury that this hydrogen will be used to make e-fuels like methanol. Burning these e-fuels releases carbon just like burning petrol does. E-fuels are just greenwashing, not a real climate solution.
We want to use our renewable electricity here in Tas in the most efficient way possible, for the benefit of us and our island.
Micah Landon-Lane
Derwent Park
WHILE regional towns in Victoria and WA are going completely off grid why can't everyone? We inherited an ageing grid from the days of coal power dependency. We now have the technology to make every home and business self-sufficient for power. Rather than increase the Grid we should be phasing it out altogether. Transmitting power is very wasteful. Making it at its point of use is very efficient. The one and only reason for the Grid is to make people pay for their power, pay a company to make it, even it out and bring it to you. That way someone else gets to profit from what was yours all along. The sheer ugliness of the grid network is enough to send a whole nation into anxiety and depression. Has anyone lived in a town where all the wires are underground? It is restorative and beautiful. Trees don't have to be trimmed to bits. You can see the sky clearly. All that money we have just spent looking into Marinus Link could have put power onto every roof in Tasmania. All that concrete and steel, manpower and skills required to build transmission pylons and wind turbines should be diverted to housing instead, off-grid housing. We must get rid of the grid. We are winding a great noose around our necks which will strangle any true advancement in our thinking. Community power hubs are the best way. S.Chandler, Burnie
IT IS shameful that Mr Boyle, a brave whistleblower of the Australian Taxation Office has been declared by the South Australian Supreme Court to not be immune from prosecution under the whistleblower protections. He and others in similar whistleblower predicaments have had to face unnecessary gruelling situations of disruption to their lives, families and their own and family members' health . Whistleblowers are the ones providing transparency through evidence of the actions and behaviours of those representing we Australians. They need our support and real protection.
Jill Breen
Newnham
