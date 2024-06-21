Retiring at Bluegum doesn't mean goodbye Advertising Feature

View + 1 Photos

After 32 years of hard work, Shane Garcie has decided to retire from Bluegum Grounds Maintenance at NOSS Tasmania - but don't for a second think he'll be leaving the community anytime soon.

CEO of NOSS Tasmania, Ruth Chalk, said: "Shane has been transitioning into retirement and has been supported through our community access services, exploring what he might enjoy doing."

"Shane gradually cut down his workload, and with that free time, he and another gentleman would meet for coffee or a pub lunch. They would be out in the community, enjoying Launceston.

"Now he's properly retired, he's planning to do woodwork at a men's shed, to keep active by swimming and look into volunteering options. Many people say that they are busier in retirement than they have ever been, and Shane is no exception.



"Shane is a great demonstration of someone who's had a full life of work, and is also going to have a full retirement," Ruth said.

Shane has been transitioning into retirement, and has been supported through our community access services, exploring what he might enjoy doing. - Ruth Chalk

Community access at NOSS is about providing flexible and tailored support so people can enjoy and fulfilling life of their choice.

Starting his position with Bluegum in 1992, Shane has since contributed to the community in a variety of ways. For example, he and the team assisted in building the walkway to the Tamar Island Wetlands Centre.

"Part of our social enterprise is about the impact for people with disabilities and their communities, and I think work like the walkway is an example of that," Ruth said.

Michael McOwan has been the manager of Bluegum for 24 years, and said that Shane has "seen so many changes with venues and customers, and he's consistently been a reliable crew member."

The Bluegum crew farewelled Shane with a barbecue in his honour, where Shane said he would miss Bluegum very much.

