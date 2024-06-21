New home, same Tasmanian honour and pride for exciting forward Hinds

Since playing a starring role in last year's representative game, Jake Hinds has had a change of scenery.
The 25-year-old moved from Launceston to Bridgenorth in the off-season, but has still earned selection in the side for Saturday's state clash against Queensland.
"It's an unbelievable feeling, it's a very special honour to put the map on and do it again in a senior state game," he said.
"It's something I'm very proud of to have achieved and I'm very excited for the opportunity."
Deep into the final quarter of last year's clash, Hinds won a holding-the-man free-kick before finding the big sticks and tying the game up for Tasmania.
Charging towards the boundary pointing to the iconic Tasmanian map, he sent the North Hobart crowd of 7189 into hysterics.
That played a crucial part of the victory with Sam Siggins kicking his third goal of the day minutes later en route to the Lefroy Medal.
"I've obviously had a bit of success over my time at Launnie with three premierships but I've probably got to put that game last year up with one of the highlights of my career," Hinds said.
"It's something that I'll cherish forever and look back on as I get older for sure."
Hinds mentioned his desire to still make the state team when his off-season move to the Parrots was announced in November.
He was joined by good mate Ryan Tyrrell, brother Jayden Hinds and fellow Blues Jordan Cowell and Jesse Price in making the move.
Since then, he's kicked 29 goals and appeared in the best players seven times in nine games.
"It's obviously a lot different footy compared to the State League but there's still a lot of former State League players in there and a lot that still could be playing State League," he said.
"I've found the level of footy to still be at a high standard and I'm really enjoying my footy out at Bridgenorth.
"They've welcomed me and the other boys with open arms, so it's been a pretty easy transition for us."
As for stepping up to the representative level, Hinds has no concerns after testing himself against Tassie's best at training.
"I've enjoyed pushing myself with those players and I've only been in the NTFA for six months so I'll back myself in to not just forget how to play at a higher level," he said.
"I've played enough high level of footy over the course of my career that I'll right to pick it up pretty quick smart I think."
The representative matches are being played at Queensland's Bond University on Saturday, with the women starting at 11am and men at 1.15pm.
