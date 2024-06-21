Launceston's Silverdome retains two JackJumpers fixtures, lands marquee game

The Silverdome will again host two Tasmania JackJumpers games this NBL season following some uncertainty about whether fixtures would be continued to be played in Launceston.
The headliner is the round five clash between the reigning champions and Sydney Kings at 7.30pm on Friday, October 18.
The Jackies will then host South East Melbourne Phoenix in round seven at 7.30pm on Friday, November 1.
It comes after The Examiner highlighted the club's doubts about the multi-purpose venue in April.
Franchise and league owner Larry Kestelman voiced his concerns at the time.
"The Silverdome is not a venue that is currently fit for purpose, even for the two NBL games that we have. So we definitely have a few problems to solve," Kestelman said.
"There will definitely need to be investment in the Silverdome for games to continue in the North."
But Kestelman did also indicate it was likely the JackJumpers would be playing in Launceston again this season.
He said playing games in the North was critical to the whole-of-state team's success.
"I don't think it's currently on the cards for us not to come here because the government has committed to do what's needed to bring the Silverdome up to NBL standard so we'll work with the government to make sure that happens," he said.
Kestelman said there was a long list of things that needed to be improved including seating, lighting and hospitality.
Coach Scott Roth also shared his concerns in April.
"The Silverdome is not adequate enough. We've been able to play two games there but it's not to standard. Until facilities are built and things are improved we just can't travel around and do that," he said.
JackJumpers chief executive Christine Finnegan also said in February that Launceston would be rewarded with not just two regular-season matches if upgrades were made to the Silverdome.
"Should the facilities get the upgrade they actually require to get it to the standards that other teams and ourselves expect to play in, then we'll be taking finals games to Launceston in the future," she said.
"If we have an arena that can actually be able to deliver what we are able to get at MyState Bank Arena - this is not a Hobart-centric team - we'll certainly be looking at the option of taking finals to Silverdome once that upgrade has happened."
As The Examiner has reported, the state government are in the midst of transferring ownership of the Silverdome to Stadiums Tasmania but funding for any improvements to the stadium will still be provided by the government.
The Kings, who won back-to-back championships in 2021-22 and 2022-23, featured in last season's play-offs, losing to New Zealand Breakers in the play-in qualifier.
The Phoenix finished 10th out of 10 teams.
The JackJumpers played against Brisbane Bullets and the Breakers at the Silverdome in November last year and attracted a crowd of 3225 on each occasion.
They defeated Brisbane 87-85 before losing 97-92 to New Zealand.
Tasmania played against the Phoenix and the Breakers in the 22-23 season.
Meanwhile, the JackJumpers will start their campaign against fellow grand finalist Melboune United at HoopsFest in Perth on September 19.
It's an earlier start than last season and they will then host United in round two in Hobart on Saturday, September 28.
That first home game of the season will also feature the unveiling of the JackJumpers' first championship banner.
The Jackies will also play in Hobart on Christmas Day.
