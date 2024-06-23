The Examiner
sport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League

'It's been my passion' - aspiring stars reaping rewards of Matildas effect

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated June 23 2024 - 3:18pm, first published 3:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
State team captains Amelie Millar and Imy Donoghue at Prospect Park training. Picture by Phillip Biggs
State team captains Amelie Millar and Imy Donoghue at Prospect Park training. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Even at their tender age, Launceston soccer players Imy Donoghue and Amelie Millar have been beneficiaries of the Matildas effect.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from A-League

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.