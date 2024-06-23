'It's been my passion' - aspiring stars reaping rewards of Matildas effect

Even at their tender age, Launceston soccer players Imy Donoghue and Amelie Millar have been beneficiaries of the Matildas effect.
Having both watched the rapid development of women's soccer in Australia, they are now set to captain Tasmanian teams at national youth championships with a chance to impress Matildas selectors.
Tasmania is sending four teams away to upcoming titles and under-16 captain Donoghue has already witnessed first-hand how much the sport has grown.
"I remember watching the Matildas in 2017 and you could choose where to sit because there was so much room in the stands," said the 16-year-old Riverside Olympic midfielder.
"And then I went to the World Cup last year and it was so hard to get tickets, the place was packed and it was amazing."
Under-15 captain Millar said watching Sam Kerr and co. reach a World Cup semi-final on home soil had inspired a new generation of female players.
"It's really good that so many girls are involved in the sport," she said.
"I've been playing since under-sevens. It's been my passion and I've just always loved it. There's just something exciting about the sport that gives me a thrill every time I play it."
Donoghue and Millar will lead girls' teams competing at the home of the Matildas in Bundoora, Victoria, from July 3-8 while the boys' national championships will be in Wollongong from July 15-24.
A state team member for three years, 15-year-old Millar plays in goal for Launceston City in Northern Championship under-16s and women's competitions.
She said the national champs provide a priceless opportunity for aspiring players.
"I'm just hoping to get noticed and maybe move up in my soccer. Long-term I'd love to make it to an A-League club and see where that goes and my big goal would be the Matildas."
One of four Olympic players in the under-16s, Donoghue also welcomed the national platform.
"I've been to nationals twice before so I know what to expect. I'm still a little bit nervous but also excited," she said.
"It's really challenging going up against other states that live and breathe soccer but it's a great honour to represent the state and this is a great group of girls. I hope we can get some good results together.
"It was always soccer for me. I did a bit of swimming and athletics but soccer's always been my thing. I've always loved it and when I went to watch the Matildas I just wanted to be like them."
Football Tasmania development officer Alan Eadie said squads have been training hard for the titles.
"The championships are an opportunity for our best young players to show their skills on a national stage, and form part of the talent identification process for national squads," he said.
"It's a great chance to celebrate the best players in Tasmania and to give them an opportunity to perform on the national stage in front of Young Matildas coaching staff so it's a real invitation to take their career to the next step.
"It plays a massive part in the national team selection process so is a real stepping stone to playing for Australia."
Eadie said last year Emily Navabpour, of South Hobart, was picked to go to a national training camp following the championships, demonstrating the development of the sport here.
"Women's football goes from strength to strength in Tasmania. The number of girls playing here has risen dramatically and we're now investing to the right level so the standard has gone skyward as well producing girls capable of national selection," he said.
The under-16 girls' team also includes Launceston United striker Hollie Jones, fresh from scoring five goals against Taroona in the Women's Super League on Saturday, with United, City and Riverside providing a total of 18 players to the squads.
