The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Daughter's tribute to dad who built 'Teletubbies house' in Launceston

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
June 22 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiandra Trickett has published a children's book about her late father Kent, who built Launceston's underground house. Pictures by Paul Scambler
Kiandra Trickett has published a children's book about her late father Kent, who built Launceston's underground house. Pictures by Paul Scambler

The man who dreamed up one of Tasmania's most remarkable homes has been honoured in a new children's book.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.