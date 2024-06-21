Daughter's tribute to dad who built 'Teletubbies house' in Launceston

The man who dreamed up one of Tasmania's most remarkable homes has been honoured in a new children's book.
Kent Trickett famously built the underground home - known to some as the Teletubbies house - in the outskirts of Launceston.
The futuristic, dome-shaped abode has a grassed roof, thickset walls, and windows that look out from the mound.
It unsurprisingly featured in many newspapers, TV news broadcasts and magazines when it was built in the 1980s.
But for Kent and Lexene Trickett's three children, it was just where they lived.
"We didn't know any different," daughter Kiandra said.
"I remember growing up and wishing I had straight walls in my room because I wanted to hang stuff.
"It's those little things that are also strange - but for us it was normal."
Mr Trickett died in March following a battle with a rare cancer, inspiring his daughter to finish her first-ever children's book.
Pa's Underground Adventures reflects Mr Trickett's special relationship with his five grandchildren, and is set against the backdrop of his underground home.
The book is based on real life events and its illustrations beautifully capture everything from Mr Trickett's love for his digger to his trademark green cardigan.
"You look at them [the illustrations] and I see the grandkids, and this is the house, and this is his iconic cardigan," Miss Trickett said.
"He always wore this cardigan and every time he'd wear it everyone would comment on it.
"I am happy [with how it turned out]."
Mr Trickett's building career spanned many decades, and he helped construct many of Launceston's notable buildings.
The Kings Meadows Bunnings and buildings at the Australian Maritime College and TasTAFE all have his signature, as do various police and fire stations.
"He was a very talented man," Miss Trickett said.
He remained active right through to his diagnosis of light chain multiple myeloma in late 2020.
A percentage of takings from all book sales will be donated to Myeloma Australia, a not-for-profit that supports those living with the disease.
Miss Trickett she had already received great feedback from readers, regardless of whether they knew her Dad.
"People who have bought it that I don't know or there might [only] be a distant connection - it's still hit home for them," the former St Patrick's College student said.
"A lot of people experience grief, so in different ways it's touched them.
"It's nice to know it's resonating with people regardless of whether they personally knew him or not."
Pa's Underground Adventures is available for purchase online.
For more details visit: www.kiandratrickett.com/pas-underground-adventures
