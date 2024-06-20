'I don't do that very often': Woman spared jail time after custody concerns

A Launceston magistrate has given a George Town woman a chance to stay out of prison, after previously stating jail time was a possibility.
Christina Lorna Maree Creely, 35, was sentenced to a 12 month supervision order by magistrate Sharon Cure on June 20, 2024.
Creely pleaded guilty on May 8 to a string of driving, stealing and fraud offences including one incident where she falsely claimed a refund at Bunnings Invermay in October 2023.
Then, a male accomplice stole a shelving unit and Creely took it back to the service desk and was given a refund totalling $339.43.
Mrs Cure delayed sentencing for an assessment by the Community Corrections Service.
The report found Creely had a "lax attitude" towards her offending, and said the offences were her "doing what she had to do" while she was homeless.
However, the magistrate said she knew Creely was not homeless when the offending took place, and said the real cause was methamphetamine use.
"Be honest about it, that's what was behind it," Mrs Cure said.
Creely said the comment about homelessness was about her offending generally, not specific incidents.
Mrs Cure asked Creely if she was still using methamphetamine - the woman answered no, even after the magistrate told her to "be honest" several times.
Ultimately the magistrate imposed the community correction order, including conditions around supervision and drug and mental health treatment.
There was also a judicial monitoring condition, which meant Creely had to attend court again in August when other matters were due to be dealt with, but also to check on her compliance with the order.
Mrs Cure said such a condition was a rarity for her, but told Creely and her boyfriend she hoped to see them on the straight and narrow.
"I don't do that very often, because usually I'm too busy," she said.
"I'd like to see how you're going.
"I'd like to see you both doing a bit better."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.