Tasmanian minister welcomes discussion on nuclear energy generation

Tasmanian government minister Eric Abetz has resisted calls in parliament to denounce the federal opposition's nuclear energy policy, saying he welcomes discussion over alternative energy sources.
Federal opposition leader Peter Dutton announced this week that it was the Liberals' plan to build seven nuclear power stations on mainland Australia by 2050, with the first to come online by 2035 at the earliest.
The plan has been criticised as being economically unviable and unachievable within existing Australian laws.
As a senator, Mr Abetz voted against a 2018 motion from former senator Cory Bernadi to lift a nuclear energy generation ban in Australia, and two years later voted against a Greens' motion for the country to be declared a nuclear-free zone.
In state parliament on Thursday, he would not definitively say whether or not he supported Mr Dutton's nuclear energy policy.
"Given the dry nature of our weather at the moment, we are importing coal-fired energy," Mr Abetz said.
"The question that Australians should be asking is, would it be better to have nuclear energy rather than coal.
"Mr Dutton has put forward a proposal and that is for those on the mainland to consider.
"We in Tasmania are exceptionally well-served with renewable energy."
Labor leader Dean Winter later said even though the nuclear power proposals were based on the mainland, it impacted Tasmania.
"It impacts us and our investment pipeline, and it also impacts on the confidence that we have in our renewable future," he said.
"We want everybody, whether you're right across Australia or across the world, to know that Tasmania stands for renewable energy.
"We are renewable energy powerhouse, and we need to stay that way."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.