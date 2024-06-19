House of the Week | Spacious family home in divine spot

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 4
Discover the perfect blend of luxury and comfort in a peaceful area, located at Pontresina, 24 Alpine Crescent in the picturesque Swiss-style village of Grindelwald. The home is set on an expansive 2.8 acres approx, providing ample space for the whole family to enjoy.
The interior presents in neutral color schemes with large A-frame ceilings that invite abundant natural light, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere. A heat pump in the main living space ensures year-round comfort, complemented by a cosy fireplace.
This spacious, double-storey lifestyle property offers four generous bedrooms, all with built-in robes, including a main bedroom featuring an ensuite with a shower, toilet, and vanity. Downstairs, you will find three bedrooms, a large study that could easily serve as an additional bedroom, a functional laundry, and a main bathroom equipped with a separate bath, shower, and vanity, along with a separate toilet.
Upstairs houses the main bedroom, ensuite, kitchen, dining, living, and lounge rooms. The open-plan kitchen seamlessly flows into the dining and living areas, complemented by an additional large lounge room. The home has been tastefully updated throughout with quality appliances in the spacious kitchen, enhancing its traditional design and style.
The property is surrounded by exquisite, immaculate landscaped gardens, reflecting the charm of the Swiss village style. For outdoor enthusiasts, the property features a large paved courtyard ideal for alfresco entertaining, garden sheds, a designated veggie patch garden area, established tree hedges, and a spacious flat lawn area. The property boasts a double garage with internal access to the home, providing convenience and security.
This impressive property is located just 18 minutes from Launceston and a quick five-minute drive to Legana for essential shopping and major supermarkets.
Grindelwald itself offers various attractions at the nearby Tamar Valley Resort, including putt-putt golf, a Swiss-style village, craft and golf shops, a bakery, and a cafe. This home is ideal for a family seeking a grand yet comfortable lifestyle in a stunning location.
