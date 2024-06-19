Feature Property | Unrivalled home design

BED 5 | BATH 4 | CAR 4
This home is a blend of contemporary sophistication and rural elegance, featuring a seamless fusion of glass and towering granite walls. Meticulously crafted and set upon just over 4.5 acres of sprawling grounds, this home is truly unrivalled in both its architectural design and prized location.
Encompassing five generous bedrooms, the master bedroom features one of four bathrooms that includes a freestanding bathtub, a walk-in shower, dual vanities, heated towel-rail and a separate toilet.
The formal hall connects to numerous additional amenities, including a climate-controlled 1,200 bottle wine cellar, a study, a third living area, a central bathroom featuring a walk-in shower and separate bath, and a gymnasium that could alternatively function as a sixth bedroom or fourth living space.
The galley style kitchen features a Hafele infinity four metre island bench with twin semi-commercial under bench sinks, top quality Miele appliances, a silent Schweigen range hood, six burner induction cooktop, abundant storage space, housing fitted fridge and pantry, and cabinetry with soft-close mechanisms.
The full-length north-facing deck creates a seamless flow from indoors to outdoors. The inset dual-zoned swim spa is surrounded by a glass balustrade and is complemented by a dedicated powder room and shower.
