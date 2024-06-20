Future VFL outfit in mind as 13 youthful new faces don famous Tassie Map

The Tasmanian men's representative football side has changed plenty since last year's historic victory.
Running out for the first representative game in seven years, the side defeated Queensland by seven points in front of 7189 supporters at North Hobart Oval,
As this year's team prepares for Saturday's return clash at Bond University in Queensland, 13 different players will don the map.
"Any time you get to captain the state, it is a great honour," he said.
"I think out of all of the state teams - Victoria, South Australia and things like that - the Tassie map is the most iconic and to be able to captain this side again is something I'm really proud of.
"Hopefully I can lead the right way and come home with a win."
Most of the changes come from within Cox-Goodyer's home club North Launceston.
After having five players in last year's match-up, the Bombers will have nine this year with Blade Sulzberger, Michael Stingel, Harry Bayles, Fletcher Bennett, Oscar Van Dam and Harvey Griffiths all making their first appearances.
Kingborough's Kieran Lovell, who was a late withdrawal from last year's game, is a big in for the side, bringing AFL experience alongside Lauderdale's Andrew Phillips.
Also coming in are Launceston's Isaac Hyatt, Clarence trio Oscar Paprotny, Ollie Preshaw and Tom Cleary and sole Glenorchy representative Harrison Gunther.
"There's a couple of players that haven't played for Tasmania at all - even at under-age level - so that's exciting," Cox-Goodyer said.
"The enthusiasm is there, you've got a lot of excited young men that get to play state-level senior footy for the first time at senior level, so the buzz is up.
"To be able to go away and do it in a different state is very exciting."
With a younger side picked this season, Cox-Goodyer said this was done with the incoming VFL side in mind.
While it's uncertain whether that side will start in 2025 or 2026, giving players in their early 20s the exposure to representative football was at the forefront of the selectors' minds.
"When you have your VFL come in, if they've had that exposure to that high-level footy - they've already putting a good foot forward," Cox-Goodyer said.
"Obviously we still want to have that experience in there, so I think we've got a good mix of experience and youth."
The Tasmanian State League games record-holder elaborated on what a good performance in this game could do for the young guns.
"Recruiters will watch the game, it's a high-level game of footy, there's AFL talent out there on both teams," he said.
"So someone like Oscar [Van Dam], who obviously had a bit of interest in him at the start of the year to be able to be brought back into the under-age Devils, to now play in the state men's game as a 19-year-old - it's super exciting for him and the others to put their best foot forward."
Queensland's side also features players with AFL experience in former Brisbane trio Liam Dawson, Matt Hammelmann and Jonathan Freeman.
