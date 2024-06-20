University of Tasmania's financial position worsens: new report

The University of Tasmania has gone from a $43.1 million net surplus to a $10.4 million net deficit in the space of a year, according to its recent annual report.
Blame for the financial result has been apportioned to the high inflationary environment's impact on operating costs as well as a volatile international student market.
The university's international student revenue was $77.6 million in 2023, and although this was a slight increase of $75.6 million in 2022, it was well down on the pre-COVID peak of $139.6 million in 2019.
The university received less in federal government grants in 2023, from $334.4 million in 2022 to $293.3 million.
These government grants account for about 40 per cent of its income.
At the same time, employee-related expenses increased from $432.8 million in 2022 to $460.3 million in 2023, primarily due to the impacts of inflation on salaries and restructuring costs.
The university over the year undertook a restructure of professional services, which reduced the senior leadership team.
The annual report recorded total liabilities for the university at $881 million, which included $356.1 million in borrowings.
Deputy vice chancellor Craig Barling in a memo to staff said the university's domestic student revenue and research income was stable.
"Our continued ability to deliver our budgeted result in a difficult revenue and cost environment, as well as the underpinning strength of our balance sheet and growing domestic student numbers, give us a solid foundation as we manage the complex economic and policy environment in which we operate," he said.
Mr Barling said the Australian government's proposed reforms through the national university accord, which would see higher education shift from a market-driven model to a managed model, would enable a more stable and equitable funding system.
"That will be good for Tasmania, but the transition will take time," he said.
"In the short term, unannounced changes to international visa processing have reduced the number of international students at regional universities like ours."
