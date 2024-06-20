The Examiner
University of Tasmania's financial position worsens: new report

Matt Maloney
Matt Maloney
Updated June 20 2024 - 3:46pm, first published 3:45pm
International student revenue for the university continues to be tens of millions below pre-COVID levels.
The University of Tasmania has gone from a $43.1 million net surplus to a $10.4 million net deficit in the space of a year, according to its recent annual report.

