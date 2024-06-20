NTFA premier: Can the Saints push the reigning premiers to the end again?

In a feeling of déjà vu, George Town will head into their NTFA premier round 11 away clash against Rocherlea coming off a good win against Deloraine.
And when they met the highly-fancied Tigers in round two, they pushed them right until the end.
Rocherlea won that fixture by one goal at Blue Gum Park after scores were level at three-quarter-time.
"They were a little bit more experienced going into the last quarter where they shut us down," George Town coach Dave Marshall said.
"We've learned a little bit since that game and having a couple of more experienced blokes back in makes a big difference."
The Saints are seventh on the nine-team ladder with three wins and six losses while Rocherlea are fourth with six victories.
One difference for Saturday is that former Northern Launceston development league player Coby Chugg will be in the ruck after missing the opening stretch of matches due to suspension.
Chugg has featured in the Saints' best the past two weeks.
Marshall said he had been playing well and the group was slowly adjusting to having him in the middle.
"We had our full-forward (Chev Deacon) and somebody else rucking for the first seven games and they sort of got used to that style but now that Coby is rucking and winning, we've just got to adapt a little bit quicker," Marshall said.
Meanwhile, the coach said experienced forward Allan O'Sign, who has been out with a leg injury since round six, would return for Saturday's game.
George Town defeated Deloraine 11.7 (73) to 9.8 (62) last weekend in what was their first home win of the season.
The Saints led 44-8 at quarter-time before the Roos kept them scoreless in the second stanza.
Deloraine then outscored them 25-14 in the third term.
"In the last quarter, we dug deep and learnt how to win from a close contest," Marshall said.
"When we get within striking distance of a side, we seem to struggle a little bit but the boys dug deep and played well."
Marshall reflected on why it was such a roller coaster game.
"We had such good start because our structure was right, our ball movement was clean and we probably caught them off guard to start with," he said.
"We sent the ball deep into our forward line rather than short like we sometimes do and pick the wrong option.
"Then Deloraine dug deep in the second and third quarter and played really good football and beat us out of the middle and they controlled the football rather well around the ground."
Back-pocket Daniel Potter, who recently graduated from the under-18s, was named the Saints' best.
"He just covered his opponent really well, ran off and delivered the ball. He was exceptional," Marshall said.
It was a strong return from a fortnight break for the Saints who lost to top-placed South Launceston by 130 points at Youngtown Oval in round eight.
"We had one of those days where nothing went right for us, we probably went into the game with a different attitude, expecting to lose," Marshall said.
"They just had too many winners on the day."
He said the Bulldogs were fit, clean with their skills and "had no weak spots in their whole team more or less".
The coach said the Saints were far better than their performance that day.
In other matches, Hillwood hosts Bracknell, Longford welcomes Scottsdale and Bridgenorth have South Launceston.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.