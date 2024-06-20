The Examiner
Children's Commissioner resigns eight months into five-year term

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated June 20 2024 - 1:36pm, first published 1:35pm
Commissioner for Children and Young People Leanne McLean has resigned to become director of the University of Tasmania's Peter Underwood Centre for Educational Attainment. File picture
Commissioner for Children and Young People Leanne McLean has resigned after only eight months into her five-year appointment to take up a new role at the University of Tasmania.

BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

