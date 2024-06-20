Children's Commissioner resigns eight months into five-year term

Commissioner for Children and Young People Leanne McLean has resigned after only eight months into her five-year appointment to take up a new role at the University of Tasmania.
Ms McLean will become director of the University of Tasmania's Peter Underwood Centre for Educational Attainment after October.
In a statement on Thursday Ms McLean said she was proud of her achievements over the past five years.
"Despite these achievements, significant challenges remain, including workforce constraints across all services for children, from universal services such as education and health, to critical front-line services such as child safety and youth justice," she said.
"Tasmania is at a precipice and the decisions and actions taken now, will have ramifications for years to come. Bravery and determination will be required to realise the changes needed.
"Cost of living pressures, homelessness and poverty continue to impact a large proportion of Tasmanian children and young people and their families."
She said numerous issues in the Tasmanian community "remain real risks to the safety and wellbeing of our children and young people", including family violence, drug and alcohol use and sexual abuse.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff thanked Ms McLean for her strong advocacy on behalf of Tasmanian children.
"Ms McLean has supported the government to deliver important change to improve the wellbeing of young people, including through the It Takes a Tasmanian Village strategy," Premier Rockliff said.
"Ms McLean has been strident in placing enormous importance on listening to the voices of children and young people, as evidenced by her work in setting up the youth Ambassador Program."
Ms McLean will take a period of leave before leaving her Children's Commissioner role in October.
She has served as Tasmania's Commissioner for Children and Young People since 2018, and worked in senior government advisory roles, including as chief of staff to the Education Minister, prior to that.
Her decision to leave to take up a new role comes as a surprise after she signed on for a new five-year term as Children's Commissioner in October last year.
Ms Mclean has strongly criticised some government policies, including decisions to delay the closure of the Ashley Youth Detention Centre and the promise to 'crack down' on youth crime during the election campaign.
UTAS Vice-Chancellor Professor Rufus Black said he was delighted to welcome Ms McLean to the new role.
"Leanne joins us at a critical time as we support Tasmania's education system to meet the challenges of the future that have been set out in the Australian Universities Accord report.
"Leanne's previous roles in the Tasmanian public sector are an excellent foundation for steering the Peter Underwood Centre as it enters its next phase of work to support the vital agenda of improving educational attainment in Tasmania."
