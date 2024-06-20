The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Illicit drugs, high speed at play in fatal Easter Sunday crash: Coroner

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated June 20 2024 - 3:40pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coroner Olivia McTaggart has released her findings after investigating a fatal crash near Bell Bay on April 9, 2023 - Easter Sunday. Picture by Paul Scambler
Coroner Olivia McTaggart has released her findings after investigating a fatal crash near Bell Bay on April 9, 2023 - Easter Sunday. Picture by Paul Scambler

A woman who died in a crash near Bell Bay on Easter Sunday in 2023 was driving at excessive speed and on drugs, the state Coroner has found.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.