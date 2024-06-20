Illicit drugs, high speed at play in fatal Easter Sunday crash: Coroner

A woman who died in a crash near Bell Bay on Easter Sunday in 2023 was driving at excessive speed and on drugs, the state Coroner has found.
Coroner Olivia McTaggart handed down her findings after investigating the death of George Town woman Jalissa Maree Ferguson on April 9, 2023.
Ms Ferguson, 29, crashed her silver Mitsubishi Magna sedan early that morning, and police said she was not wearing her seat belt and was ejected from the car.
According to the report, Ms Ferguson drove from George Town to Launceston 10.30pm the night prior, to do Easter shopping.
About 6am the morning of the crash she texted her brother, who was looking after Ms Ferguson's children, to tell him she was returning home.
At 6.10am Ms Ferguson overtook another motorist, who estimated her speed at 140kmh, between Mount Direction and Hillwood.
She overtook a second motorist nearly 10 minutes later, who estimated her speed as being between 120kmh - 130kmh and said Ms Ferguson almost lost control of the vehicle.
This person later arrived at the scene of the crash two kilometres south of the Bell Bay power station and contacted triple zero.
Ms McTaggart said prior to the crash, Ms Ferguson was travelling at a minimum speed of 95kmh and crossed over double white lines before hitting a concrete drain.
The force was such that the vehicle became airborne and Ms Ferguson was launched from the car before being trapped beneath its front wheels.
Although Ms Ferguson was driving north, the vehicle was found facing the opposite direction after the crash.
A subsequent investigation showed Ms Ferguson had cannabis and methylamphetamine in her blood, and there was no evidence to suggest the woman slept the day or night before the crash.
Ms McTaggart said the car was also found to be "non-compliant with required standards", and was poorly maintained.
She said this did not contribute to the woman's death, rather it was the combination of high speed, illicit substances and possible fatigue that led to the fatal crash.
"Ms Ferguson chose to drive her vehicle at speed, having consumed illicit drugs and without wearing a seatbelt," Ms McTaggart said.
"She placed herself at high risk of death, and that risk, sadly, eventuated."
Ms McTaggart did not make any recommendations after the investigation, and offered her condolences to Ms Ferguson's family.
