Well done to Launceston council on its LGBTIQA+ consultation and action plan

I AM writing to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Launceston City Council for their recent decision to unanimously vote for an LGBTIQA+ consultation and action plan. This crucial step towards greater inclusion and equity in our community is truly commendable.
As a member of the LGBTIQA+ community in Launceston, I have personally experienced discrimination and homophobia. The Council's decision not only validates our experiences but also sends a powerful message of acceptance and support. It is a significant stride towards creating a more inclusive and welcoming environment for all residents.
I want to thank the Council for listening to our voices, acknowledging our struggles, and taking concrete actions to promote understanding and equality. This decision will have a lasting impact on our community, fostering a culture of respect and celebration of diversity.
I urge the residents of Launceston to stand together in support of this initiative and continue working towards a brighter, more inclusive future for all.
Bradley Cullen, Launceston
WHERE to start in examining John Coulson's bizarre, contorted arguments (The Examiner, June 16) against the anthropocentric climate change assertions of 98 per cent of the world's climate scientists?!
Perhaps an analogy will clarify. What if we use exactly his arguments word for word to deny that smoking causes lung cancer?
"Lung cancer is obviously real and has always been with us. A correlation has been clearly established between smoking and the sale of cigarettes but that does not prove it is the dominant cause of lung cancer.
Go back in history and it now seems many people got cancer from other causes, like sun exposure. The cause of that sun exposure was obviously not because of smoking outside but was more likely caused by people going topless.
Science has made impressive progress but appears in its infancy in understanding the factors influencing our health. No models of projected cancer development have yet been shown to be correct and that is because the input data is both inaccurate and incomplete.
Cancer research is still in its infancy so it is inappropriate to treat it as a mature science with all prognoses accepted as correct.
Belief that smoking is the fundamental lung cancer problem has achieved religious status so anyone doubting it is regarded as a heretic."
These arguments are confused, unconvincing, and reminiscent of those coming from the tobacco industry in the past.
Gary Bakker, Upper Rosevears
IT IS an utter travesty when NAPLAN results reveal that two in five Tasmanian primary and secondary students cannot read with any degree of proficiency. While there are many factors involved that led to this sorry outcome, a free-range approach to education must share some of the blame.
Learning to fly a plane means putting oneself under the care of an instructor who will follow a program that is set out explicitly to achieve the desirable result. A pupil-centred approach here does not translate in allowing the novice to experiment with the controls! It means that the instructor takes note of the strengths and weaknesses of the learner and adjusts the teaching as required.
Farmers who experience a run of poor crops will be encouraged to make adjustments to their systems and procedures to ensure a better yield. Those schools and education systems which are actively addressing Tasmania's poor reading outcomes deserve every encouragement and support.
Ed Sianski, West Moonah
JENNA Price (The Examiner, June 14) gives us details of three baby names in a wonderful story about various reactions to baby naming then does not give the given name not liked, the one often mispronounced or her grandchild's that she at first did not like. What a tease!
Noel Manning, Newstead
WITH the Port of Hobart under threat as the home port for the Australian Antarctic Program, I ponder what Michael Hodgman, former member for the federal seat of Denison, (now Clark), and responsible for lobbying the Fraser government to move the Australian Antarctic Division from Sydney to Hobart during the late 1970's/early 1980's?
One can only imagine the former "mouth from the south" would have plenty to say?!
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
AFTER hearing of two accidents this morning (June 18) between Hadspen and Prospect I am writing to remind drivers to not overtake, due to possible icy road conditions and fog. Leave your impatience at home and remember to drive with your lights on.
S.Langerak, Hadspen
