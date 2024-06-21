The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Comment/Your Say

Well done to Launceston council on its LGBTIQA+ consultation and action plan

June 21 2024 - 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Well done to Launceston council on its LGBTIQA+ consultation and action plan
Well done to Launceston council on its LGBTIQA+ consultation and action plan

I AM writing to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Launceston City Council for their recent decision to unanimously vote for an LGBTIQA+ consultation and action plan. This crucial step towards greater inclusion and equity in our community is truly commendable.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Your Say

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.