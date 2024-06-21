'Stealing to survive': Magistrate faces sentencing dilemma for homeless man

A homeless man who stole to survive is facing prison, unless he can prove he is a good candidate for community service.
Damon Glenn Davy, 40, pleaded guilty to multiple stealing and trespass charges when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court on June 20, 2024.
He was previously banned from entering Coles and Spotlight group stores after previous shoplifting offences, and repeatedly returned resulting in 10 trespass charges since February.
The court heard the items Davy most frequently stole were underwear, towels from Harris Scarfe at Launceston, and food from Coles including bread, meat and fruit.
On other occasions he stole trousers and a puffer jacket, and police charged him 13 times for stealing.
The court heard Davy also breached his bail multiple times.
Police prosecutor Ben Warren said Davy told police he was "sorry for stealing" the items and he had no means to pay for them.
Defence counsel Abby Zizek said Davy's homelessness - an issue for 10 years - was a "critical factor" in his offending, adding that he he was "stealing to survive" as he had no income.
"This was theft out of desperation," she said.
Ms Zizek added Davy was "surprised at the value" of some of the items he stole - the towels were valued by the store at nearly $50, and the multi-packs of underwear were valued at nearly $40.
She asked magistrate Evan Hughes to consider a non-custodial sentence, and said Davy was willing to undertake community service hours as part of his rehabilitation.
The magistrate said he had concerns about issuing a community correction order, as Davy's transient living situation meant he could easily, and possibly unintentionally violate the conditions attached to the sentence.
"He is inevitably going to be in breach," Mr Hughes said.
Mr Hughes said despite these reservations, he would still have Davy assessed for such an order, as it could guarantee the man the necessary "supervision and support".
Davy was remanded in custody ahead of a sentencing hearing early July.
