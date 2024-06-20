The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

TasCOSS welcomes move to remove children from Ashley Youth Detention Centre

Hugh Bohane
By Hugh Bohane
Updated June 20 2024 - 3:36pm, first published 1:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ashley Youth Detention Centre (AYDC). Picture by Paul Scambler
Ashley Youth Detention Centre (AYDC). Picture by Paul Scambler

TasCOSS has welcomed the Legislative Council's vote supporting Nelson MLC Meg Webb's motion to establish an emergency taskforce to remove children from Ashley Youth Detention Centre (AYDC).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Bohane

Hugh Bohane

Senior Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering breaking news, community news, crime and court. Got a story? I'd like to hear it: hugh.bohane@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Formerly a freelance correspondent and Griffith Uni graduate.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.