Explorer Matthew Flinders takes his last voyage home after 250 years

The explorer and first person to circumnavigate Australia, Matthew Flinders, is making his final voyage home to the rural town of Donington in the UK 250 years after his birth and a delegation from George Town will be there.
A small crew from the Bass and Flinders Maritime Museum in George Town has been invited to attend a service for the explorer at Holy Rood Church in Donington on July 13.
Bass and Flinders Museum coordinator Margie Brophy said that in 2019, Matthew Flinders' coffin was discovered underneath Euston Station in London when construction workers were building a new train line.
"They sent archaeologists down, and as they were digging, they discovered Matthew Flinders' coffin. They knew it was his because it had a lead breastplate with his name on it," Ms Brophy said.
After an initial hold-up with COVID, the museum coordinator said they are now taking Flinders home to Donington in Lincolnshire, which is about two and a half hours Northeast of London.
"It's [Donington] a tiny village with a church and a pub. It was such very humble beginnings for Flinders.
"Over a week in July, they'll have an event in the chapel for local schoolchildren. But on the big day, they'll have 100 naval officers lead his [Flinders'] coffin down the main street of the town."
Ms Brophy said a special flag, half Australian and half English, has been made and will be draped over Flinders' coffin.
Also, Ms Brophy said about 100 descendants of Flinders will attend the chapel service.
Along with Ms Brophy, her singer/songwriter husband Vince, sailor and boat builder Craig Dixon, and former ABC journalist Tom O'Byrne will attend the service.
"The chapel can only hold 380 people in there, and we feel fortunate to be going," Ms Brophy said.
According to Ms Brophy, a space on the chapel floor has already been set aside for Flinders' coffin to be placed in.
"There's a beautiful stained glass window dedicated to Matthew Flinders and another to George Bass.
"And his [Flinders] parents and some of his brothers were buried there as well, so he will be reunited with his family."
The Tasmania delegation will tell the English schoolchildren stories about Flinders' adventures around Australia, and later, a fireworks display will celebrate the historic occasion.
Sailor and boat builder Craig Dixon said there has been a lot more interest in Flinders since his remains were found.
"He never got [official] recognition from the [British] Navy. And, of course, he did six and a half years in Mauritius as a prisoner of the French because they viewed him as a spy," Mr Dixon said.
Flinders had his maps produced; some are in the Bass and Flinders Maritime Museum in George Town today.
"His charts were still being used around Australia well into the 1960s, so they were that accurate.
"I'm excited to go and stand where Flinders may well have stood.
"In 1998, I got to handle his navel sword and put his hat on at the Mitchell Library [Sydney]. That was special, but now to go to Donington and tread where he trod is fantastic," Mr Dixon said.
In Tasmania, Low Head and George Town are two locations that will be holding their own events commemorating Flinders.
On Sunday, July 14, there will be a 10:30 am service at St. Paul's Chapel at Southern Cross, Low Head.
On Sunday, July 21, from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm, the Tasmanian delegation will speak at the Bass and Flinders Maritime Museum about their visit to Donington in the UK.
