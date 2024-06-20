Tassie captaincy honour leaves Bridgenorth's Robinson 'lost for words'

A talented former rugby and touch footy player will captain Tasmania's women's AFL team for their clashes against Queensland.
The Devils are seeking to turn the tables after falling to Queensland 8.7 (55) to 5.6 (36) at North Hobart Oval in 2023.
Game one is on Saturday at 11am at Bond University on the Gold Coast and it's set to be a warm 20 degrees acccording to the Bureau of Meteorology.
Bridgenorth star Alice Robinson, who played in the sole representative game last year, said she was lost for words after being told she would lead the side for their two matches.
"It's quite high up there in my life achievements," Robinson said.
"We were actually discussing what our greatest football achievement was last night and I said that mine was being named co-captain of our Bridgenorth Football Club. That's up there for me and a really big honour.
"To receive this is just unbelievable and I'm very honoured."
The on-baller/forward has played six games for the Parrots this season and been in their best in each of them with 10 goals.
The 23-year-old has been named up forward for this weekend's match-up and she was asked about her leadership style.
"I was actually talking to my parents about this last night and I just said 'through this campaign, I've just been myself'," she said.
"I would like to think that I lead by example and and bring others up with me at the same time."
Robinson, who went to Riverside High School, recently graduated with a bachelor of health and physical education at The University of Tasmania.
She just started teaching health and physical education at Prospect High School.
The code-hopper spoke about how she started AFL footy.
"I played football when I was 16 for Launceston Football Club but then I only played one year," she said.
"I actually played a lot of my junior sport with touch football and rugby.
"The pathway got taken away in rugby so I went back to football about three years ago at Bridgenorth."
Robsinson explained that she played for UTAS in the Aon rugby sevens series which is a high-level competition against other universities across the country.
"That was an amazing experience for me but unfortunatley UTAS stopped sending a team away so that pathway got taken away so I decided to make the switch across to footy," she said.
She added the UTAS program offered amazing support and good coaching.
"It was a shame to see it go but hopefully they can start building up the grassroots again to get to that high-level again," she said.
Robinson also played for the NTFA representative footy side recently and booted five goals across the two games. She was named in the forward line in the team of the series.
The skipper is one of three players from Bridgenorth in the Tassie team with Maddison Dunn and Jenna Griffiths also named.
Old Launcestonians' Sophie Ranken and Old Scotch's Ava Curtis as well as Launceston's Georgia Hill, Kelsie Hill and Meg Radford were the other Northern players selected.
