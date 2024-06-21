The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

We ask curators why Northerners should see MONA's Namedropping exhibition

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
June 22 2024 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Le Sanglier de Roger (Rogers Boar), 1990, Jean Tinguely. Picture by Mona/Jesse Hunniford
Le Sanglier de Roger (Rogers Boar), 1990, Jean Tinguely. Picture by Mona/Jesse Hunniford

A original collection of Shakespeare plays published just six years after his death; handwritten lyrics for David Bowie's hit Star Man - just two of the over 200 artefacts featured in the Museum of Old and New Art's Namedropping exhibition that kicked off last week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.