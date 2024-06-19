Tasmanian teams unveiled for representative clashes against Queensland

The stage is set for the second series of Tasmania and Queensland showdowns in as many years.
Following last year's historic clashes at North Hobart Oval, the men's and women's teams will go to battle at Queensland's Bond University on Saturday.
The teams were unveiled on Thursday morning, with North Launceston's Brad Cox-Goodyer and Bridgenorth's Alice Robinson named captains.
Cox-Goodyer captained last year's side, while Robinson starred in that match-up and has been promoted to captain.
Head coaches Aaron Cornelius and Deb Reynolds have been working with their assistant coaches - based all across the state - to name the sides.
Initial squads were announced in May before several training sessions to narrow the teams down to those selected.
Eight players from the NTFA women's competition have been named in the side - three from Launceston and Bridgenorth as well as one from Old Launcestonians and Old Scotch.
In the men's, nine North Launceston players received the call-up, as well as one from Launceston and NTFA side Bridgenorth.
B: #10 Jess Whelan (Wynyard), #12 Sophie Ranken (Old Launcestonians)
HB: #14 Georgia Hill (Launceston), #21 Kelsie Hill (Launceston), #18 Libby Haines (Penguin)
C: #1 Meg Radford (Launceston), #8 Olivia Smith (Wynyard), #17 Angelica Clark (North Hobart)
HF: #6 Amy Bissett (Wynyard), #19 Chloe Haines (Penguin), #20 Grace White (North Hobart)
F: #16 Alice Robinson (Bridgenorth), #25 Shania Saward (Penguin)
FOL: #9 Maddison Dunn (Bridgenorth), #15 Jenna Griffiths (Bridgenorth), #7 Perri King (Kingborough)
INT: #23 Jenna Farrow (Clarence), #5 Brieanna Barwick (Glenorchy), #3 Ava Curtis (Old Scotch), #11 Hailee Baldwin (Kingborough), #22 Molly Mitchell (Kingborough)
B: #7 Jack Avent (North Launceston), #13 Harrison Gunther (Glenorchy), #25 Ollie Preshaw (Clarence)
HB: #19 Oscar Paprotny (Clarence), #4 Ben Donnelly (Kingborough), #14 Blade Sulzberger (North Launceston)
C: #8 James Webb (Kingborough), #16 Michael Stingel (North Launceston), #9 Harry Bayles (North Launceston)
HF: #2 Jake Hinds (Bridgenorth), #3 Sam Siggins (Lauderdale), #1 Brad Cox-Goodyer (North Launceston)
F: #17 Fletcher Bennett (North Launceston), #21 Jack Tomkinson (Kingborough), #22 Brandon Leary (North Launceston)
FOL: #28 Andrew Phillips (Lauderdale), #23 Bailey Boag (Burnie), #6 Kieran Lovell (Kingborough)
INT: #15 Oscar Van Dam (North Launceston), #12 Harvey Griffiths (North Launceston), #5 Lachlan Clifford (Kingborough), #10 Isaac Hyatt (Launceston), #11 Tom Cleary (Clarence)
