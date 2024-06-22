The best of Northern Tasmania on a budget without a car

Not all tourists who come to Northern Tasmania have disposable cash or a car to get around in, so Tourism Tasmania has kindly provided The Examiner with ten of the best spots for budget travellers to visit.
Tasmania is known for its cool-climate rainforests, national parks, and reserves, many of which are close to towns and cities.
For those looking to immerse themselves in nature within the Launceston CBD, the Cataract Gorge provides numerous walking trails, local wildlife and a dramatic 5 km stretch of forested river reserve, all of which is free to enjoy.
Beyond nature and wildlife, Launceston offers a vibrant cultural and gastronomic hub (and is officially a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy). Farm gates are nearby, where travellers can learn about Tasmanian produce and the history of Tasmanian agriculture.
For travellers staying local, the Tamar River Cruises is an excellent opportunity for visitors and locals to get on the water and enjoy the confluence of the rivers.
Local tourism operators offer full-and half-day tours for tourists looking to experience Northern Tasmania's world-class wines.
Several options for guided tours along the Tamar Valley wine route exist, such as Valleybrook Wine Tours, Tamar Valley Wine Tours, Prestige Tours Tasmania, and Tamar Valley Food and Wine Boutique Tours.
People looking to explore significant attractions, such as Cradle Mountain, locally owned and operated by McDermott's Coach Group, provide several options for transport and tours from Launceston to Cradle Mountain.
Other Tasmanian operators, such as Tasmanian Vacations, offer travellers a range of tour options that allow visitors to experience the island without a car.
For those looking to travel and explore the East Coast, locally owned Calow's Coaches connect Launceston to the East Coast, running daily services.
Locally owned Manion's Coaches provide services up the Tamar River, including Grindelwald and Greens Beach stops.
Redline provides services along the northeast and East Tamar, including Derby and George Town. It provides access to world-class mountain bike riding experiences and beaches such as Low Head.
Tourism Tasmania CEO Vanessa Pinto said, "Many travellers come to Tasmania to discover 'hidden gems', to get out into our regions and explore some of the beautiful locations that our island is known for."
"In addition to exploring surrounding regions, we encourage visitors to immerse themselves in Launceston's community - from joining locals at the Harvest Market to exploring the Cataract Gorge," Ms Pinto said.
"From immersing oneself in art at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery and visiting the monkeys at City Park, there is so much to see and do (and eat!) on a budget in the city."
