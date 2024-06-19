City of Launceston staff take the plunge for motor neurone disease

City of Launceston staff used their lunch breaks a little bit differently yesterday, with 20 employees taking a plunge into icy water.
The initiative served as a fundraiser for research into motor neurone disease as part of the Fight MND Big Freeze.
Staff were dressed to the nines for their cold swim, with members coming as Chewbacca, a nun, Spider-Man and a pot plant.
Mayor Matthew Garwood, who came dressed as a guard from Squid Game, said the effort was going towards a great cause.
"FightMND has a special resonance at the City of Launceston because we've had employees in recent years who have been directly impacted by MND," he said.
"Going down the slide today is just a small gesture to support the incredible fighters who are battling this beast of a disease every day."
Acting chief executive officer Shane Eberhardt said he was proud to see council staff taking part.
"While City of Launceston staff support a number of charitable causes and events each year - including this week's Vinnies CEO Sleepout - FightMND is particularly meaningful for a number of our teams," he said.
"I'm proud our organisation is so active in these areas."
Workplace project officer Courtney Speers said the council had raised almost $3000 as of 4pm on June 18.
"Our original goal was only $1000, so we've tripled that," she said.
"Hopefully we can bring in a little bit more."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.