The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Woman jailed for evading police, dining and dashing, fraud and more

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated June 20 2024 - 3:37pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karli Breeze Davison, pictured leaving the Launceston Magistrates Court in April 2024, will spend the next six months in jail. Picture by Nick Clark
Karli Breeze Davison, pictured leaving the Launceston Magistrates Court in April 2024, will spend the next six months in jail. Picture by Nick Clark

A woman who made a candid comment about the nature of her crimes, and what sort of punishment she deserved, has been jailed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.