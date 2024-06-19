Are kangaroo whistles the golden bullet for Tasmania's roadkill problem?

Could a cheap, high-frequency whistle help reduce Tasmania's roadkill problem?
Well, the jury is still out.
'Shu Roos' have been sold for decades as a precautionary car accessory.
The small bullet-shaped devices are designed to emit a high-pitched sound - inaudible to human ears - that warns animals away from fast-travelling cars.
A recent-letter writer to The Examiner is one of many who say they are effective in reducing animal collisions.
Sorell resident John the Duke of Avram said fitting Tasmanian cars with Shu Roos would be an easy way to protect Tasmanian animals and vehicles.
"Over 10 years myself and many friends who travel on roads with wildlife swear by them," he wrote.
However, not all are convinced.
RACT's general manager of advocacy Mel Percival said the devices had not been proven to reduce roadkill.
"There is a lack of conclusive evidence that these devices are effective in reducing collisions with wildlife on our roads," she said.
Ms Percival said driving slowly at night was the best way to reduce roadkill and car damage.
"RACT insurance data shows that roadkill incidents predominantly occur at night, with 41 per cent happening between 6 and 10pm," she said.
"Reducing speed gives motorists more time to scan the road edges for wildlife and brake to avoid collisions if required.
"Our analysis shows roadkill not only has serious ecological costs, it will result in around $14 million in vehicle damage this year alone."
