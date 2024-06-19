Our Big Freeze for MND

Neale Daniher started the Big Freeze at the MCG ten years ago to raise funds for Motor Neurone Disease research. Since then, the nation has embraced events to raise awareness of the cause.
Our correspondent, Aaron Smith reports that this year, a commendable 20 staff members from the City of Launceston took the icy plunge to fight MND. Their active participation, spurred by Mayor Matthew Garwood's challenge to other mayors in the region, is a testament to their commitment to the cause.
Examiner court reporter Joe Colbrook followed the Kerry Lee Whiting trial from the beginning and gave readers daily information about the murder trial. Joe tells us what the surviving victims had to say.
Finally, our roving arts reporter Declan Durrant tells us how Launceston's Gene McLaren went from being 'wound up' in material aspects to artistic freedom.
