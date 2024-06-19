The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - Summary

Our Big Freeze for MND

June 20 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Neale Daniher started the Big Freeze at the MCG ten years ago to raise funds for Motor Neurone Disease research. Since then, the nation has embraced events to raise awareness of the cause.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.